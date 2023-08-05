August rolls in hot  

As the Santa Clarita Valley rolls into August, the weather from July continues on. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from Saturday at 8 a.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m.

The following is the forecast for Santa Clarita:

Saturday – A high nearing 102, sunny and hot.

Saturday night – A low of around 64.

Sunday – A high nearing 102, sunny and hot.

Sunday night – A low around 67.

Monday – A high nearing 96, sunny and hot.

Monday night – A low around 60.

Christina Soliman, a physician assistant at Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care, advises to stay inside during the hot days, but if SCV residents choose to, Solomon recommended a few tips:

“To avoid dehydration or heat stroke during this extreme weather, stay indoors,” said Solomon. “If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours. Drink plenty of water. Signs of heat stroke include nausea, dizziness, excessive sweating, flushed skin, or headaches. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect heat stroke.”

The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their summer activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:

Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.

Heat cramps prevention – Stop physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, do not resume strenuous physical activities, get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour.

Heat exhaustion signs – Heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.

Heat exhaustion prevention – Move to a cool place, rest, lay down, loosen clothes, place cool, wet cloths on the body, take a cool shower or bath, sip cool beverages and get medical help if symptoms prolong an hour or if someone is throwing up.

Heat stroke signs – Red, hot, dry skin, very high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion, strange behavior, unconsciousness, rapid pulse and throbbing headache.

Heat stroke prevention and response – Move the person to a cooler or shady place, place cool, wet cloths on the body, do not give the person anything to drink and call 9-1-1.

The NWS has listed the following as additional recommendations to take on during high temperature days:

Take extra precautions with fire ignition sources (lawn care equipment, grills, etc.).

Keep children safe in and around cars. Touch seatbelts before buckling to make sure they aren’t too hot.