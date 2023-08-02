Brush fire breaks out in Pine Canyon 

A brush fire that broke in Pine Canyon on Wednesday afternoon had the potential to reach 50 acres, but was stopped after burning an acre and a half, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:25 p.m. to the 381000 block of Pine Canyon Road, southeast of Gorman. They arrived on the scene at 1:31 p.m.  

Upon arrival, they determined the fire to be 2 acres in size with the potential to reach 50 acres.  

However, forward progress was stopped at 1.5 acres at 2:13 p.m.  

The fire was labeled as the Fred Incident.  

No injuries were sustained and there were no threats to nearby structures.   

