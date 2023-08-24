Canyon Country house fire under investigation  

A house fire that burned for about an hour early Thursday morning in Canyon Country is under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson Explosives Detail, according to LASD officials.

L.A. County Fire Department officials confirmed they were dispatched to 29493 Kristine Court, a cul-de-sac, at 1:54 a.m., a neighborhood about one-third of a mile northeast of Sand Canyon and Thompson Ranch roads.

The initial report was of a house involved with heavy smoke and heavy flames, according to dispatch supervisor Craig Little of the Fire Department. Little added that firefighters on the scene reported that they remained in defensive mode — trying to prevent the fire from spreading — until at least 2:52 a.m.

No other structures were threatened in the residential neighborhood, although the home was declared a total loss with more than $900,000 damage as the initial estimate reported from firefighters to the Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries to any residents or firefighters were reported as a result of the fire, Little said, who added that the LASD Arson Explosives Detail was contacted around 3 a.m.

Fire officials remained on the scene for several hours afterward to make sure there were no additional incidents.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department are now in the process of determining the cause, according to Sgt. Joe Eguia of the Arson Explosives Detail, who described it as a process of elimination.

One of the first factors looked at is whether any utilities were connected to the residence, which was reported to be vacant for about the last year, according to officials.

“We have some information that there might have been some transients living there and coming and going,” Eguia said, adding detectives would also be evaluating any potential video evidence that might be available in determining whether anyone was using the home without authorization prior to the blaze.

“Because of the significant damage, we’re communicating with the Fire Department,” Eguia said, referring to the first steps. “It’s a matter of examining the area, exchanging notes and contacting the owner to see if the utilities were connected.”

There were no reports of disturbances in the neighborhood prior to the fire, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.