Case continued for Saugus man facing federal gun charge 

A hearing scheduled for a Bouquet Canyon man next week facing a possible 10-year sentence for a federal weapons charge was postponed until October, according to federal officials.

Franz Grey, 57, of Saugus, pleaded not guilty in December to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Grey initially was scheduled to have a hearing on Aug. 25 to discuss a motion filed by Grey’s attorney, Charles James Snyder, of the Federal Public Defender’s Office, seeking to throw out evidence.

Judge Fernando Olguin rescheduled the hearing for 11 a.m. Oct. 23.

At that meeting, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials who began the investigation against Grey are expected to testify.

Court documents obtained by The Signal indicate Grey is legally prohibited from possessing weapons due to a Jan. 3, 2008, conviction for hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and possession of a controlled substance.

The criminal indictment against Grey listed thousands of rounds of ammunition that allegedly were found at a residence where Grey was living.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found Grey on Dec. 16 when they arrived at his residence to investigate a report of a stolen U-Haul box truck that had been reported stolen by the company less than two weeks prior, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 29 and court records.

Court records indicated he was found hiding under the truck that had been reported stolen. Grey is currently in custody as the result of an order sought by federal prosecutors who successfully argued they didn’t feel they could guarantee Grey would appear in court.

He’s being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Downtown Los Angeles.