Children’s Bureau to hold foster parent orientation Sept. 21 

News release

Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about becoming a foster or foster-adopt parent, you can join Children’s Bureau for an online virtual orientation. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 21. To sign up, visit www.all4kids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form, or call 661-289-4231 or 833-983-2837, or email [email protected] and a link to the meeting will be sent to you.

A Spanish orientation will be held on Sept. 21 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. A Spanish PowerPoint can also be emailed to you upon request, by calling 800-730-3933 or email to [email protected]. A bilingual staff member will assist you throughout the process.

Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. For information about Children’s Bureau and the other services the agency provides, visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.all4kids.org/foster.