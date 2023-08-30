Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea to raise funds supporting breast cancer fight

News release

The Circle of Hope Annual Tea is scheduled Oct. 21 to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise funds to help those in the community fighting this disease.

This year’s event, with the theme “A Royal Tea,” is to be held at the Canyon Country Community Center starting at 11 a.m. Tables will be elaborately and uniquely decorated reflecting this year’s theme.

Upon arriving, guests will be escorted to the outdoor patio for a teatime bloody Mary and mimosa bar and brunch appetizers. Once inside for the main Tea Party luncheon and program, guests will sip on a variety of teas, live music and a traditional English tea luncheon, pastries, and desserts.



The 19th Annual Tea will also offer guest speakers, music, raffle and silent auction. This 19th annual event is part of Circle of Hope’s Breast Cancer Awareness month’s 31 Days of Hope.



Last year, the nonprofit Circle of Hope was able to reach its fundraising goal, which enabled the organization to help many people in Santa Clarita battling breast cancer along with all other forms of cancer.

All funds raised stay in the community and support financial assistance in paying for cancer medical bills for those who are unable to afford their treatments, along with other supportive services, wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources, emotional support, and classes and programs for all those living with cancer, cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers.

All services through Circle of Hope are offered free of charge.

General admission tickets are $125 and seating is limited. Additional information and tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.