College Brief for Aug. 17

Lucas Paschia named to Pacific University spring dean’s list

Lucas Paschia of Santa Clarita has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

