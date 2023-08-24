College Briefs for Aug. 24

LeTourneau University announces local students graduate, earn honors

LeTourneau University, in in Longview, Texas, held spring 2023 commencement services recently for around 385 graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and also released its list of academic honors for the spring 2023 semester.

Two local students graduated from LeTourneau in the spring:

• Cameron Pfafman, of Santa Clarita, bachelor of science in kinesiology.

• Susuana Acquah, of Stevenson Ranch, bachelor of science in engineering technology.

Pfafman was also named to the spring 2023 president’s list. The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Acquah and Kenneth Granger, a computer science major from Agua Dulce, were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university that offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas.

Local student named to dean’s list for spring 2023 at Quinnipiac University

Chloe White, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,000 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences.

Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges.”