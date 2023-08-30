Deputies: 53-year-old arrested in possession of fixed blade knife  

A 53-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Monday at 2 p.m. deputies were patrolling near Walnut Street and 15th Street.

“Deputies contacted a male adult regarding a shopping cart violation,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

Deputies conducted an investigation and learned the suspect was in possession of a fixed-blade knife.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect remains in custody at the time of this publication.