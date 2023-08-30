Deputies: 53-year-old arrested in possession of fixed blade knife  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 53-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Monday at 2 p.m. deputies were patrolling near Walnut Street and 15th Street.  

“Deputies contacted a male adult regarding a shopping cart violation,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

Deputies conducted an investigation and learned the suspect was in possession of a fixed-blade knife.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

The suspect remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

