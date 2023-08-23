Deputies: Lancaster duo arrested after attempt to steal sheet metal 

A pair of Lancaster residents were arrested on Sunday after attempting to flee from the scene of a grand theft, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded on Sunday to a call regarding a grand theft that occurred at Highway 14 and Newhall Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a grey Dodge truck that had crashed on the side of the hill and two male suspects running up the hill, away from the crash, according to Borbon.

Deputies detained the suspects.

“During investigation, deputies learned the two suspects were trying to steal sheet metal from a construction site,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspects drove off from the site and later crashed the vehicle. As the victim tried to stop the suspects from driving away, the suspects drove into the victim’s vehicle.”

A 41-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, with great bodily injury, and a 50-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft money/property exceeding $400.

Both were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The 41-year-old remains in custody at the time of this publication. The 50-year-old was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.