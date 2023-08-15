Deputies: Newhall resident arrested after running with blade toward security guard 

A 54-year-old Newhall resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after running with a blade toward a security guard on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 24000 block of Main Street in Newhall on Monday regarding a reported assault occurring in the parking structure.

The informant was a security guard who reported a male “ran after him for approximately 25 yards screaming profanities and threats while waving a sharp metal object toward him,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal. The suspect then fled down the parking structure.

Deputies later located the suspect and he was detained.

“During the detention, a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamines was found on the suspect’s person and a 10-inch saw blade was recovered from his property,” wrote Jensen.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He remains in custody at the time of this publication and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.