Deputies: Saugus resident racks up 5 outstanding warrants 

A warrant was served for a 53-year-old Saugus resident who had five outstanding warrants on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the 53-year-old had outstanding warrants for the following: Possession of assault weapon, terrorize causing fear, own/possess firearm while subject to restraining order, manufacture/distribute/transfer, etc., assault weapon and making obscene/threatening telephone calls.

The suspect was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station where he remains in custody at the time of this publication. He is being held in lieu of $181,000 bail.