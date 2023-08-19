Deputies: Saugus resident racks up 5 outstanding warrants 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A warrant was served for a 53-year-old Saugus resident who had five outstanding warrants on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the 53-year-old had outstanding warrants for the following: Possession of assault weapon, terrorize causing fear, own/possess firearm while subject to restraining order, manufacture/distribute/transfer, etc., assault weapon and making obscene/threatening telephone calls.  

The suspect was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station where he remains in custody at the time of this publication. He is being held in lieu of $181,000 bail.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

