Deputies track down robbery suspect  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies tracked down and arrested a robbery suspect believed to have taken a half-dozen ceiling fans from a hardware store in Canyon Country.

The 50-year-old suspect was confronted by the store’s loss prevention officer July 11 as he was leaving the Home Depot on Golden Triangle Road with six ceiling fans and an old receipt, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

“The (loss prevention officer) took possession of the fans and an old receipt the suspect was carrying,” the sworn statement read. “The suspect threatened to pepper spray the witness if he did not return the receipt.”

The witness said he was fearful the suspect was going to follow through on the threat, and so he returned the goods and receipt, the report noted.

Station detectives sought what’s known as a Ramey warrant for the suspect, which is an arrest warrant that is issued before a complaint has been filed.

He was located around 10:20 a.m. Monday and arrested on suspicion of a robbery charge, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records, which indicated he was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Station officials reported that he was in court Wednesday, but the L.A. County District Attorney’s office did not have any information available as of this story’s publication. Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online indicated the suspect was still in custody.