Earthquake strikes in Ojai, felt in Santa Clarita 

Breaking News File Art
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was registered approximately 4 miles south east of Ojai at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.  

The quake was felt in Santa Clarita, no doubt giving residents a startle as Tropical Storm Hilary barrels down on the area.  

Four aftershocks were also reported shortly after the initial quake — a 3.1-magnitude, a 3.6-magnitude, a 3.2-magnitude and a 3.3-magnitude were reported in the vicinity of the original earthquake.    

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there were no immediate reports of damage in the Santa Clarita Valley, at the time of this publication.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

