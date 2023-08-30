Financial literacy scholarship available for local students

News release

Mobile IV Therapy has announced the launch of a new $500 scholarship to benefit high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a focus on financial literacy.

To be considered for this scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Currently enrolled at a high school in the SCV.

Grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Provide one letter of recommendation from a teacher or a prominent figure in the community.

Submit two essays responding to the given prompt (prompt will be focused on the topic of financial literacy).

Submit a photo as instructed in the application.

The application period starts Friday and runs through April 15.

Interested students can find details and the application form at mobileivtherapy.me/scholarship.