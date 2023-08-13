Green Valley residents say one dead after structure fire 

Residents of Green Valley said one person, an 18-year-old man, was killed as the result of a structure fire on the 39000 block of Calle Carona in Green Valley on Friday night.

While the Los Angeles County Fire Department could not confirm there was a death, they did confirm a well involved structure fire that spread onto nearby brush, prompting a call for response at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Laurie Millard, a family friend of the reported decedent, told The Signal that she was holding a supply drive for the 18-year-old’s father, who has “lost everything.”

“It’s an unimaginable loss,” said Millard. “Our community is a great community, we stand by each other and it’s awesome — the outpouring of love we’ve gotten here.”

Millderd said they are accepting donations of any kind: clothing, food, water, etc. and that donations can be dropped off at 16138 Spunky Canyon Road.

The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Office was not immediately available to confirm the death.