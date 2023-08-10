Lane change sparks road-rage allegation 

A 21-year-old woman who reported a road-rage allegation Monday afternoon to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is hopeful that someone who saw something might be able to say something and help catch her assailant.

Aleida Sanchez, a 21-year-old studying aviation administration, said in a phone interview Wednesday that the incident started over some confusion with a motorcyclist she had over a lane change around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Sanchez was on Wiley Canyon Road driving to a friend’s house. When she got onto Circle J Ranch and while she was merging into another lane, she thought the rider was letting her in and then realized she’d cut him off, she said.

She tried to wave an apology, but the motorcyclist kept pulling up alongside her and gesturing angrily, she said, as she drove onto Railroad Avenue and then Bouquet Canyon Road, all the while following her. At one point, he rode his bike alongside her car and scraped it, she said.

Concerned for her safety at this point, Sanchez said she was ignoring the motorcyclist in hopes he would just go away. Instead, he continued to follow her and throw things to get her attention, she said.

When she pulled into the Best Buy parking lot after passing Newhall Ranch Road, she said she pulled over and the motorcyclist punched her mirror, smashing it before driving away, while Sanchez called 911.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station official confirmed Wednesday a report was filed with deputies, and is part of an active investigation.