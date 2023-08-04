LASD gets drop on 2 suspects after brief investigation 

Footage from a traffic stop involving Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and a vehicle theft suspect was making the rounds on social media after a man was caught with his pants down, literally, during a traffic stop at a Saugus gas station.

Deputies were patrolling in Saugus, near the intersection of Bouquet and Soledad canyon roads, when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A man and a woman were inside the Honda Accord, which ended up being the stolen vehicle, she added.

Deputies then ordered the man to walk backward toward them and he was taken into custody, as his pair of basketball shorts dragged around his ankle.

After being ordered out of the Honda from the driver’s side, the suspect was ordered to raise his hands at gunpoint — standard procedure for a traffic stop involving a felony suspect.

The man refused to let his right hand off his shorts, until deputies repeated the order, at which point the man raised his hands and gestured angrily to deputies as his shorts fell to the ground.

The suspect then grabbed his shorts again, and the deputy issuing commands can then be heard asking for nonlethal means, then specifically mentioning a Taser.

The man then raised his hands and shrugged as his shorts fell to the ground again.

Deputies reported finding narcotics in the Accord.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission and narcotics possession. The pantsless suspect was booked on suspicion of narcotics possession.