METAvivor 2nd Annual Met Gala set for Sept. 9

News release

METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Councilman Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to host the 2023 Met Gala at Porsche Santa Clarita on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

“Met Gala SCV” is the second annual event and this year’s theme is “Roaring 20’s Glam — Past or Present.” The event will include a cocktail hour with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a program, dinner, and silent and live auctions. Dr. Rena Callahan, of the UCLA Hematology-Oncology Department, will be the keynote speaker.

Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer is the incurable and terminal stage of breast cancer. It is called metastatic because the cancer cells have spread (metastasized) to other parts of the body, most commonly bones, liver, lungs and brain. Today patients live longer with the disease thanks to research into new and less harsh treatments.

Even so, less than a third survive beyond five years.

“That is devastating and we, the patients, do not accept that,” said a news release from the nonprofit organization. “With more funds focused specifically on MBC, we believe this can transform the disease from being a deadly one to a chronic one that allows us to live a long and somewhat normal life. Research is truly the only way to save lives.”

The Met Gala SCV is one of many fundraising galas and events organized nationwide by patients volunteering for METAvivor, raising millions of dollars toward metastatic breast cancer research.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.metgalascv.com. For more information about metastatic breast cancer, visit www.metavivor.org.