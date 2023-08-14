Motorcyclist transported after collision with vehicle 

First responders begin to transport a motorcyclist after a collision with a truck in Valencia on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal
A motorcyclist was transported from the scene of a collision with a vehicle near the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and Gateway Village in Valencia on Monday morning.  

The motorcyclist, a man, appeared to have sustained significant injuries as a result of the collision with a box truck operated by the Hector Recycle company.  

A motorcycle that collided with a truck in Valencia on Aug. 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the call at approximately 9:50 a.m. and were at the scene a few minutes later.  

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries was unknown, at the time of this publication, as were the details surrounding the cause of the collision.  

First responders attend to motorcyclist after a collision with a truck in Valencia on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal
