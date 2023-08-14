Motorcyclist transported after collision with vehicle 

A motorcyclist was transported from the scene of a collision with a vehicle near the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and Gateway Village in Valencia on Monday morning.

The motorcyclist, a man, appeared to have sustained significant injuries as a result of the collision with a box truck operated by the Hector Recycle company.

A motorcycle that collided with a truck in Valencia on Aug. 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the call at approximately 9:50 a.m. and were at the scene a few minutes later.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries was unknown, at the time of this publication, as were the details surrounding the cause of the collision.