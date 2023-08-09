Oakmont of Valencia to host ‘Paint for a Cause’ 

In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia is set to host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Aug. 13.

The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost for painting and mimosas will be $25 per person. All checks should be made out to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Baskets and other items will be auctioned.

The Alzheimer’s Association will receive 100% of the proceeds.

To secure a spot, RSVP to 661-367-8609 by Friday.