Oakmont of Valencia to host ‘Paint for a Cause’ 

Press release
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

In honor of National Prosecco Day, Oakmont of Valencia is set to host “Paint for a Cause,” a fundraiser supporting The Alzheimer’s Association on Aug. 13.  

The fundraiser is scheduled to be a guided painting class featuring bottomless mimosas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.  

The cost for painting and mimosas will be $25 per person. All checks should be made out to The Alzheimer’s Association.  

Baskets and other items will be auctioned.  

The Alzheimer’s Association will receive 100% of the proceeds. 

To secure a spot, RSVP to 661-367-8609 by Friday.  

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS