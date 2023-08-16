Padlocks cut, personal items stolen, arrests made 

A 19-year-old Oakland resident was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 26000 block of Golden Valley Road regarding a pair of 20-year-olds cutting padlocks off personal lockers and taking items, observed by multiple witnesses.

Jensen confirmed the location to be LA Fitness.

The suspects were quickly identified, located and detained before reaching the freeway, “thanks to the quick descriptions provided by the witnesses,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal.

The two were found to be in possession of multiple identification and credit cards, not belonging to them, according to Jensen. Several pieces of stolen property, bolt cutters and multiple broken combination locks were located in their possession as well, deputies reported.

The victims were located and able to positively identify their property that was recovered from inside the suspect’s vehicle, according to Jensen.

Both of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

One of the two, a 19-year-old Oakland resident, is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Both of the suspects remain in custody at the time of this publication.