Photos | Santa Clarita Rhapsody: Queen Nation channels Mercury at Concerts in the Park

Concerts in the Park had its penultimate show on Saturday at Central Park, with ‘Queen Nation’ channelling Freddie Mercury and the rest of Queen. This week brings the final show of the summer 2023 Concerts in the Park season. FABBA: A Tribute to ABBA takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.
Gregory Finsley performs on stage with Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal
Gregory Finsley performs on stage with Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal
Gregory Finsley performs on stage with Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal
Gregory Finsley right, and Parker Combs perform on stage with Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal
Guitarist Mike McManus perform on stage with Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendee Barbara Halliwell sings along with Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendees sing along with Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal
Quinn, 2, and Connor Gateley, 4, get a ride to their viewing spot before the concert by Queen Nation, A Tribute to the Music of Queen at Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081923. Dan Watson/The Signal