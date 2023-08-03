Road rage incident leads to arrest  

A 71-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause significant bodily injury on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a road rage incident on Wednesday that occurred on Interstate 5, between Lyons Avenue and Valencia Boulevard.

“The suspect attempted to ram the victim’s vehicle multiple times, causing the victim to steer away from colliding with the center divider,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause significant bodily injury and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was released on bond, and scheduled to appear in court at the San Fernando Superior Court on Aug. 24.