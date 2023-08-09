Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to hold inaugural cornhole tournament fundraiser

News release

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is scheduled Saturday to hold its first-ever Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is set to take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lucky Luke Brewery. All skill levels and ages are welcomed. Teams of two will be competing to win cash prizes with first place receiving $500. Teams are encouraged to pre-register for the event by visiting www.sdfhc.org. The event will also have gift basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, food from a food truck and refreshments from the brewery.

“We are excited about introducing this new fundraiser and hope that anyone who is able to attend will join us and help raise funds to support our efforts to care for individuals and families in need,” Philip Solomon, CEO of the health center, said in a news release. “With the cost of living rising, your support will help us ensure our health care services remain affordable and accessible and bring awareness to the importance of the resources that we offer to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. We are looking forward to seeing you at our event and having fun while supporting a very worthy cause.”

As the only nonprofit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral health care and behavioral health services. The center was founded in 1980 by the Rev. Samuel Dixon and is governed by a local board of directors.