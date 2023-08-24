Photos: SCAA exhibit showcases ‘My Favorite’

Exhibiting artists, from left, Howard Marcovitch, Cheri Marcovich and Charlotte Mullich discuss their work on display during the "You're My Favorite" artist reception held at the Santa Clarita Artist Association in Newhall on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Exhibiting artist Jane Mick, center, discusses her work on display with Dave Lusian during the "You're My Favorite" artist reception held at the Santa Clarita Artist Association in Newhall on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Exhibiting artist Nadia Lusian, right, discusses her artwork on display with Alan Garber during the "You're My Favorite" artist reception held at the Santa Clarita Artist Association in Newhall on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendee Carla Wolf looks through artwork for sale during the "You're My Favorite" artist reception held at the Santa Clarita Artist Association in Newhall on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendees examine artwork on display during the "You're My Favorite" artist reception held at the Santa Clarita Artist Association in Newhall on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
