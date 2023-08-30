SCV Education Foundation announces new executive director

News release

The SCV Education Foundation has announced the hiring of Joe (Joseph) Satorhelyi as its new executive director.

Satorhelyi has played a vital role in his managerial role at the SCV School Food Services Agency where he has worked for 15 years and will remain, according to a news release from the SCV Education Foundation.

He will work for the foundation in a part-time capacity using his leadership, passion for the success of children, knowledge of the local school districts and organizational proficiency to expand the foundation’s programs, partnerships and fundraising efforts, the release said.

Satorhelyi’s many years of volunteer and board experience with the AYSO Region 678 will also benefit the foundation as he assumes his new responsibilities, the release said. He is married with two children who are students within the William S. Hart Union High School District.

He is replacing Jackie Hartmann, who will be retiring after more than seven years with the organization.

Hartmann was instrumental in growing the foundation during her tenure, the release said, adding that she tripled the number of kindergarteners who receive a weekly Bag of Books, created the Page Turners program for high-risk junior high school students and developed the Chocolate Walk and Touch a Truck fundraisers, among other successes.

“We thank Jackie for the energy and broad background she brought to the organization, plus her sense of humor and years of creativity, service and dedication to the organization. She cared for the students, teachers and parents in this valley and found numerous ways to serve them — even during COVID-19. We are very pleased to welcome Joe in his new capacity,” Jim Backer, SCVEF Founder and board president, said in the release.