Soroptimist International to host ‘BeYoutiful: 20th Annual Bras for a Cause’

News release

Soroptimist International of Valencia’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” returns to the Hyatt Valencia for its 20th Anniversary on Sept. 23. This year’s theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.

This signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia will once again feature live models displaying hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Silent auction baskets will also be available.

Limited sponsorships are still available and range from $2,500 to $5,000. Individual tickets are $125.

Formed in 1974, Soroptimist International of Valencia is a global women’s organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. In addition to helping fund the group’s two main programs, Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It, this event also assists women in the community with the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer.

“Bras for a Cause” has raised upwards of $537,000 since its inception. For more information, visit sivalencia.org or email [email protected].