Sulphur Springs to celebrate ‘Everyday Heroes’

News release

The CLASS Education Foundation of the Sulphur Springs Union School District is inviting the community to honor the community’s “Everyday Heroes” in a special salute and fundraiser on Oct. 13.

The fundraiser and reception are being held to honor and appreciate Sulphur Springs Union School District staff, firefighters, sheriff’s personnel, and nurses and health care workers, the nonprofit organization said in a news release.

The event is scheduled 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Don Takeda Science Center on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.

The CLASS Education Foundation supports the students and families of the Sulphur Springs district by providing enrichment opportunities in the areas of creativity and the arts, innovation and STEM, and physical and mental wellness.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to programming and activities that directly benefit the children and families of the community. Donations to CLASS can be made at www.classedfoundation.org/donate-now.

Local businesses and individuals can contribute to CLASS through direct financial gifts, via sponsorships of this or other events throughout the year, or by donating goods and services to be auctioned off during the Everyday Heroes celebration. More information on contributing is available by calling 661-252-5131 or via email to [email protected].