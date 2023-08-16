Transient arrested after argument on bus involving child 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a 34-year-old Los Angeles woman on suspicion she assaulted a 4-year-old child, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The woman, identified in the station’s booking log as a transient, got into an altercation with a passenger who was with a 4-year-old, according to Sgt. Diego Andrade of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After the bus made a stop near the intersection of 14th Street and Railroad Avenue, the suspect apparently began playing roughly with the small child, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim reported the suspect was “playing tug-of-war” with the mother and the infant, pulling on her, according to Bengston, citing the initial arrest report.

“The mother was able to regain custody of the child and we arrested the suspect,” he added.

Based on the investigation by deputies who responded to the call, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to a child causing great bodily injury, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records available online.

The suspect is being held at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to a station official.