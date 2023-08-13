Two transported after collision in Newhall 

Two people were transported to the hospital via ambulance after a two-car collision near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road.

Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed the collision occurred at 8:50 p.m. and that two ambulances were requested.

One of the vehicles crashed into a wall after the collision.

The crash was investigated by deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and some lanes of Wiley Canyon Road were blocked off for an unknown duration.

The extent of the involved parties’ injuries is unknown as of this publication.