Valencia football field renovation delayed past season opener 

Valencia High School’s football field will not be ready in time for the team’s season opener.

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced a delay in the project on Wednesday, stating that the renovation, which was set to be completed in July, wouldn’t finish until Friday, Sept. 1.

The Vikings’ field was slated to host several games before that date, including Valencia’s season opener with the Bishop Amat Lancers on Friday, Aug. 18.

“The project has faced continual delays,” the statement reads. “After the removal process began, the vendor communicated that they were experiencing manufacturing delays and staffing challenges. At that point we had no choice but to proceed. Despite these frustrating delays, we remained hopeful that we could complete the process prior to the start of the football season because we had built in a buffer to the installation calendar. To our dismay, the vendor has continued to push timelines back, citing production limitations and the lack of available staff.”

Replacement of the Valencia High School field is currently in process after continual delays. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia shares its home field with league rivals West Ranch and Castaic high schools, as well as local private schools Trinity Classical Academy and Santa Clarita Christian School. All but the latter school were scheduled to host games at Valencia before Sept. 1.

“These additional delays have forced us to make a call we had hoped would not be needed,” the statement continues. “Football games for Valencia, Castaic and West Ranch will need to be rescheduled or moved to alternative locations.”

The new turf is being laid out under a warranty replacement as the damaged turf was set up over six years ago.

The renovation was originally planned to be completed last summer but more issues elongated the project.

The district statement said officials are working with College of the Canyons and Canyon High School to find alternate fields for the local football teams.

“We believe that we will be able to reschedule all activities using these additional fields,” the statement concludes.