Valencia woman a suspect in human trafficking ring 

A joint operation in Oxnard resulted in a Valencia resident being arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping, pandering and money laundering, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Silvia Diaz, 51, is the owner of VIP Therapy Massage, which is being accused of soliciting commercial sex at its location on the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Oxnard.

The investigation involved the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Diaz was arrested along with two other suspects, a 41-year-old Los Angeles resident and a 58-year-old Oxnard resident.

The focus of the investigation was VIP Therapy Massage and Blue Moon Spa, located in the 700 block of South A Street, Oxnard. Detectives launched the inquiry in March, suspecting illicit activities in both of the establishments.

A multi-location search warrant was executed on Aug. 4, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of evidence such as cash and a Chevrolet Corvette. Detectives believe the money, over $60,000, was the proceeds of an alleged brothel.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank members of the public for their ongoing support and due diligence in providing information to assist our agency in solving crimes,” read a statement prepared by Detective Connor Armstrong. “We are better at what we do because of our community partnerships.”

The arrested suspects were booked into the Ventura County Sheriff’s main jail with bail set at $900,000 each.