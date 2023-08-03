Wanted woman arrested  

A wanted woman was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice alongside a male with an outstanding warrant on Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 18000 block of Flynn Drive on Saturday due to a burglary call.

The call reported a woman trying to open the front door of a residence.

Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted a woman matching the suspect description.

“During investigation they determined no burglary had occurred. However, the female was a wanted person out of Nevada,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “A male contacted alongside the female was also identified to have an outstanding warrant.”

The male was cited and released in the field for his warrant.

The 45-year-old Agua Dulce resident was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station where, at the time of this publication, she awaits extradition to Nevada.