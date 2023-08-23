When it’s T Time at Central Park

Sarah Jessica sings "... Ready For It" as A Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift performs for thousands of attendees at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Fans gathered at Santa Clarita Central Park in Saugus on Aug. 11 for A Twist on Taylor, a Taylor Swift tribute act, for the city’s annual Concerts in the Park summer concert series.

Sarah Jessica sings "Cool Summer" as A Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift performs for thousands of attendees at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Sarah Jessica sings "Love Story" as A Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift performs for thousands of attendees at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendees in the in the crowd sing along during the Concerts in the Park event, A Twist on Taylor: A tribute to Taylor Swift at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Thousands attend A Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift concert at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson

Dan Watson

Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

