Bar and grill employee arrested on suspicion of grand theft  

An employee of a popular local bar and grill has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft after it was reported that he was not charging customers over a period of approximately eight months, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Deputies were called regarding a report of grand theft at Schooners, on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

The employee, a 30-year-old Valencia resident, is believed to have not charged customers over a period stretching from January until September. The man was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court at a later date, Borbon wrote in an email.  

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

