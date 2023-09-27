Bar and grill employee arrested on suspicion of grand theft  

An employee of a popular local bar and grill has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft after it was reported that he was not charging customers over a period of approximately eight months, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies were called regarding a report of grand theft at Schooners, on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The employee, a 30-year-old Valencia resident, is believed to have not charged customers over a period stretching from January until September. The man was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court at a later date, Borbon wrote in an email.