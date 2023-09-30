Big rig jackknifes on I-5 exit at Sierra Highway 

The California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 7:11 a.m. Saturday of a jackknifed big rig that was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on the Sierra Highway off-ramp, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported — only property damage due to the rain and mud. The truck route was shut down and was to remain closed until further notice. CHP issued a Sig alert at 7:28 a.m.

Additional reporting by Oscar Sol.