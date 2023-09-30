Big rig jackknifes on I-5 exit at Sierra Highway 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
The California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 7:11 a.m. Saturday of a jackknifed big rig that was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on the Sierra Highway off-ramp, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the California Highway Patrol.  

No injuries were reported — only property damage due to the rain and mud. The truck route was shut down and was to remain closed until further notice. CHP issued a Sig alert at 7:28 a.m. 

 Additional reporting by Oscar Sol.   

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

