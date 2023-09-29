BREAKING: City transit workers to go on strike, multiple services to be suspended 

City of Santa Clarita transit workers are going on strike and it will result in all commuter routes being suspended as early as Monday, according to a press release issued by the city on Thursday.

On Sept. 15, MV Transportation, which partners with the city for transit services, was made aware that Teamsters Local 572 had authorized a strike if workers felt their demands were not met, and it seems as though they were not.

“We know that this strike is going to have a major impact on our residents who depend on Santa Clarita Transit to get to their jobs, school and other important destinations,” wrote Mayor Jason Gibbs in a prepared statement. “We urge everyone to stay informed of what routes are not in service, so they can make alternate plans. We encourage both parties to continue bargaining in good faith and hope an agreement is reached as soon as possible for the benefit of our community and all involved.”

The William S. Hart Union High School District said it would be informing parents to consider alternate routes for their students to get to school if they take the bus. That information is expected to be provided Thursday evening. The Hart district does have some school buses, but the city largely accommodates its schedules and routes around school schedules.

As a result of the strike, according to city officials, the following Santa Clarita Transit services are to be suspended as soon as Monday:

• All commuter service.

• Most local service, except for limited trips on Route 5, 6 and 12.

• Most Dial-a-Ride service, except for urgent medical appointments.

• Most Tripper Service, except for: Route 628, Route 627, Route 623, Route 634, Route 621.

This if a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.