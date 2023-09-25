CHP: Road rage leads to shots fired on Highway 14 

A report of gunfire on Highway 14 near Newhall Avenue led to a Palmdale man being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday and involved two vehicles: a black Nissan Sentra — the car that was shot at — and what was initially reported as a gray, or possibly brown, Dodge Durango, the suspect vehicle.

The driver who was shot at was contacted by CHP officers on Ward Road, east of Highway 14. The driver was not hit, but three bullet holes were discovered in their vehicle.

With the help of witnesses and the driver who was shot at, a license plate number was collected and an address for the suspect was ascertained.

Deputies with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station noticed the suspect vehicle parked at his residence near the intersection of 40th Street East and Avenue R, but he began to drive away. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and detained four occupants of the Durango: a man, a woman and two children.

The man and woman were detained for questioning. Evidence collected through the investigation led to the arrest of the 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. As of the publication of this story, the suspect was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

A weapon has not been found, at the time of this publication.