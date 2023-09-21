City Hall launches ‘Pop Culture’ art exhibit

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita City Hall. This showcase will run through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Embracing the fusion of art and pop culture, this display welcomes the community to explore a dynamic, ever-evolving landscape through the eyes of our gifted exhibiting artists,” read a city news release.

The artwork pays homage to the diverse facets of popular culture, spanning from iconic comic book characters to beloved musicians, the release said. Each composition captures the essence and nostalgia of pop culture movements, providing viewers with a vibrant visual experience.

“The “Pop Culture” exhibition invites everyone to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of colors, textures and style, bridging the gap between art and the contemporary zeitgeist,” the release said. “It is an opportunity to celebrate the enduring influence and power of pop culture.”

The Sept. 29 reception will provide guests with an opportunity to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind these original pieces. Light refreshments will be served and live music will be provided by Manak Khamvongsa throughout the evening.

To learn more about “Pop Culture” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Stephanie Jacinto at [email protected].