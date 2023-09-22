City libraries waiving fines for food donations 

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign. Throughout September, residents can donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the city’s three library branches to waive existing fees.

Food For Fines allows existing library cardholders to remove up to $20 in fines from their cards while supporting the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, Santa Clarita Grocery and The Salvation Army SCV Corps by collecting non-perishable goods.

Items collected at the Old Town Newhall Branch will support The Salvation Army in Newhall. Donations made at the Valencia Branch will assist the SCV Food Pantry, while contributions to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch will go directly to the Santa Clarita Grocery.

Donated goods will allow patrons to waive fees for overdue items, such as books, DVDs, CDs and the costs incurred for replacing library cards. However, patrons cannot use donations to waive fees for lost or damaged library materials. Cardholders will receive $5 off per donation item, up to $20 waived.

Residents without existing library fees can still donate. To learn more about Food For Fines with the Santa Clarita Public Library, contact Caroline Hazelton at [email protected].