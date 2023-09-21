City to hold vigil in memory of slain deputy

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has invited the community to a candlelight vigil honoring fallen sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Marketplace Park, on the corner of Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive.

This will be an opportunity for residents to remember the deputy, who was a Santa Clarita Valley resident and West Ranch High School graduate.

“This loss resonates with so many in our community,” Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs said in a news release. “Our city is home to many law enforcement officers who protect our residents and communities throughout the region. In the aftermath of Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s murder, it seems that everyone has a kind story to tell about this brave man. Remembering his compassion, dedication to serving others, love for his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters. We want to provide the community the chance to come together to unite in honoring his life and the profound sacrifices he made.”

The Santa Clarita City Council will be joined by Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Father Jihoon Kim from Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in honoring the life of Clinkunbroomer.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs is collecting donations for Clinkunbroomer’s family through its C.A.R.E.S. (Cops and Relatives Emergency Support) Foundation at alads.org/donate. All proceeds are tax deductible and will go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.