City to host informational meeting on grants for nonprofits

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. The Santa Clarita City Council has budgeted $200,000 to this program to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

Participation in this meeting is recommended for all nonprofit agencies interested in applying for grant funds. The meeting will include details about the grant program, timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. Participants will also be given time to ask questions and receive answers from panelists Phil Lantis, arts and events manager, and Management Analyst Noely Serrato.

The 2024 Grant Application Packet will be released on the same day, and will be available online at SantaClarita.gov/Grants.

To participate using Zoom, use Webinar ID: 890 2080 8357 and Passcode: 201756.

Zoom Webinar direct link: santaclarita.zoom.us/j/89020808357.

For more information on the city’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, visit SantaClarita.gov/Grants or contact Noely Serrato at 661-286-4146.