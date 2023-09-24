Deputies ask for help in locating another missing person from SCV 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public for help in finding Thomas Montana Vickery, who was last seen on the 27600 block of Rosa Lane in Santa Clarita on Sunday at approximately 9 a.m.

Vickery is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, hazel eyes, with tattoos on his arm, leg and back and was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

He is also known to drive a silver 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 with a California license plate number ending in 9238. A Nixle sent out by LASD on Sunday said his possible destination was Sylmar.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

Vickery is the second person this weekend to have been reported missing in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Saturday, LASD asked the public for help finding Monique Simone Alamillo, aka “Mojo.” Mojo is a 35-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday at 11 a.m. on the 27800 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita.

There has not been an announcement of Alamillo being found, at the time of this publication.