Deputies: One arrested following fight with crowbar and steel tire jack handle 

A 46-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury following an escalated fight on Monday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 18700 block of Flying Tiger Drive regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call on Monday at 7:57 p.m.

Two males were reported to be fighting and one of the males had been hitting the other with a crowbar.

“Prior to deputies’ arrival, the suspect/victim was struck in the head with a steel tire jack handle,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “It was reported that a verbal altercation took place between the two males before the assault occurred.”

One of the “suspects/victims” sustained injuries and was subsequently treated at a local hospital.

He was later arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The other “suspect/victim” remains outstanding at the time of this publication.