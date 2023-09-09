Driver goes home after Tesla rollover 

A 2021 black Tesla Model 3 rolled over several times on northbound Highway 14 Saturday morning before landing on its wheels.

And when passers-by stopped and called first responders for assistance, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The collision occurred at 7:01 a.m., according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office. Greengard said it was a solo traffic collision, after which the driver was picked up by a friend and did not call 9-1-1 at the scene.

The driver was then contacted by CHP officers at the driver’s residence an hour and a half later.

Greengard said there were minor injuries and no arrests made. Greengard also believes the driver to be a local resident of Santa Clarita.