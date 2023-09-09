Driver goes home after Tesla rollover 

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal
A 2021 black Tesla Model 3 rolled over several times on northbound Highway 14 Saturday morning before landing on its wheels.  

And when passers-by stopped and called first responders for assistance, the driver was nowhere to be found.  

The collision occurred at 7:01 a.m., according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office. Greengard said it was a solo traffic collision, after which the driver was picked up by a friend and did not call 9-1-1 at the scene.  

The driver was then contacted by CHP officers at the driver’s residence an hour and a half later. 

Greengard said there were minor injuries and no arrests made. Greengard also believes the driver to be a local resident of Santa Clarita.  

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

