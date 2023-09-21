First-ever Jazz on Main event to support Bridge to Home

Live music
News release 

The first-ever Jazz on Main event in support of Bridge to Home is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Hart & Main in Newhall at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. 

Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda and John Pramik have partnered together to re-create a “New York Speakeasy” in Old Town Newhall and the event will include an evening of jazz music from six Los Angeles jazz musicians, according to the event organizers. 

Tickets may be purchased for $50 per person at btohome.org/jazz-on-main

