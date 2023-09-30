Four-vehicle collision closes multiple lanes on I-5 

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
A four-vehicle collision resulted in multiple lane closures on Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Highway 14 at the southbound side of Interstate 5 near the Balboa Road offramp, four vehicles collided.  

According to reports from the scene, a Toyota Tacoma 4Runner landed on its side after the collision.  

An ambulance was requested but no transports occurred, according to Greengard.  

“The collision blocked all lanes except the HOV lane,” said Greengard. The lanes were closed for approximately 45 minutes.  

Additional reporting done by Oscar Sol.  

