Four-vehicle collision closes multiple lanes on I-5 

A four-vehicle collision resulted in multiple lane closures on Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Highway 14 at the southbound side of Interstate 5 near the Balboa Road offramp, four vehicles collided.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to reports from the scene, a Toyota Tacoma 4Runner landed on its side after the collision.

An ambulance was requested but no transports occurred, according to Greengard.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

“The collision blocked all lanes except the HOV lane,” said Greengard. The lanes were closed for approximately 45 minutes.

Additional reporting done by Oscar Sol.