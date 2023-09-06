Hart Show Choir holding car wash fundraiser Saturday

News release

The Hart High School Show Choir will have its annual car wash fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in front of Hart High School, 24835 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita.

Tickets are $12 for regular-sized vehicles and $15 for SUVs and oversized vehicles. Tickets are available in advance by contacting a Hart Show Choir member, although tickets may also be purchased at the car wash. Concessions will be available for purchase during the car wash.

Hart Show Choir Booster Club, Hart Show Choir parents, and Hart Show Choir members contribute to this event.