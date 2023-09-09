Local families sought to host international students

News release

International Student Exchange, a nonprofit organization, is looking for volunteer families to host international high school students for the upcoming academic year.

Host families gain a new family member, experience another culture, create lifelong friendships, and make a positive impact in a child’s life, according to a news release from ISE.

“The exchange program focuses on bringing the people of the world closer together while educating the leaders of tomorrow through student exchange,” ISE CEO Wayne Brewer said in the release.

The students are between the ages of 15 and 18, coming from 40 countries such as Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Thailand, Brazil, Italy, Norway, France, to name a few.

“From the first day of their arrival, you begin to create a bond that goes beyond just a host and a student, you become family,” the release said. “You share meals, laughter, and experiences that will shape your lives forever.”

The fall deadline to place students is Aug. 31 and then families are sought for the spring. Families can select a student based on shared interests, hobbies, gender and preferred country. ISE vets all families, including a background check, in-home interview, and verification of personal references. All students speak English, bring their own spending money, and are covered by their own insurance.

“The memories you create with your exchange student will stay with you for a lifetime. The moments of joy, discovery, and growth will be cherished forever,” the release said.

Emily, former host mom, said in the ISE release: “Going into hosting, I did not know what to expect. We did not only get a boy that was coming to America for a great experience, but a son, a best friend, and an all-around great kid. He was so much more than we could have hoped for.”

For more information, visit www.iseusa.org or contact ISE representative Judy Belty at 661-373-7315